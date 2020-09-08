Al Sharpton, the voice of reason? Apparently so.

Here he is this morning on “Morning Joe” calling out Willie Geist and other “Latte Liberals” for ignoring the uptick in violence in New York City:

It’s weird how people like Geist feel totally safe walking through their heavily-policed upscale neighborhoods, right?

And here’s the “latte liberal” line in response to calls to defund the police:

Libs, when you’ve lost Al Sharpton. . .

