Al Sharpton, the voice of reason? Apparently so.

Here he is this morning on “Morning Joe” calling out Willie Geist and other “Latte Liberals” for ignoring the uptick in violence in New York City:

Amazing. After MSNBC’s Willie Geist downplayed surging NYC violence, Al Sharpton (of all people) said things are indeed getting dangerous in non-wealthy communities, saying only “Latte Liberals” think defunding the police makes sense. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2020

It’s weird how people like Geist feel totally safe walking through their heavily-policed upscale neighborhoods, right?

Geist: "I’m speaking for myself, walking around New York City does not feel different or unsafe to me.” Sharpton: “On the ground it is certainly feeling more violent, feeling more unsafe, in unsafe communities, if you know what I mean." — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2020

Watch:

.@TheRevAl on NYC's crime wave: "On the ground it is certainly feeling more violent, feeling more unsafe, in unsafe communities, if you know what I mean. I’m talking about communities where we were somewhat having to deal with more crime, it feels more, in many ways, dangerous" pic.twitter.com/TkXnVgUBEq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2020

And here’s the “latte liberal” line in response to calls to defund the police:

Sharpton: Defunding the NYPD is "something a Latte Liberal may go for as they sit around the Hamptons discussing this as an academic problem. But people living on the ground need proper policing." pic.twitter.com/TkXnVgUBEq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2020

Libs, when you’ve lost Al Sharpton. . .

***