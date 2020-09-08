A Black seventh-grader in Colorado got a visit from the police and was suspended after he was caught playing with a Nerf gun while sitting on his couch during virtual class:

This. Is. Insane:

This is reportedly the toy that set off alarms at the school:

It’s an arsenal!

The school defended their actions in a lengthy Facebook post:

Imagine getting this call?

And now this kid has a record for — wait for it — bring a “facsimile of a firearm to school”:

Just awful.

***

