Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 seed, was just ousted from the U.S. Open on Sunday after he hit a line judge in the throat with a tennis ball:

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic out of U.S. Open after hitting line judge with tennis ball. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 6, 2020

Watch:

Oh my god, Djokovic got disqualified from the US Open.pic.twitter.com/yCo3Lqw0tg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 6, 2020

Here’s another angle:

Djokovic just hit a lines person in the neck with an errant ball after losing a point. And I think he knew it. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/05iVUtpQ0Z — thehojo (@thehojo) September 6, 2020

Well, someone possibly made a fortune on his ouster:

Novak Djokovic (-125), the #1 seed in the tournament just got defaulted from the US Open after hitting the line judge in the neck pic.twitter.com/dvJQgLPFfA — Barstool Bets (@barstoolbets) September 6, 2020

***