In her new book about her time in the White House, Sarah Sanders says Anthony Scaramucci left her “speechless” after he bragged about going No. 2 in a West Wing bathroom, calling it an item to check off his bucket list:

One ⁦@Scaramucci⁩ White House anecdote I hadn’t heard. From the new ⁦@SHSanders45⁩ book —> pic.twitter.com/GkfqbbLRRA — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 3, 2020