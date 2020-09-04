Happy Friday! Except for commuters in Seattle, however, who had to endure a Black Lives Matter protest that shut down I-5 during the morning commute:

The Seattle morning march just shut down the southbound I-5 pic.twitter.com/9xEgT99S6u — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) September 4, 2020

And the point of this is?

The guy with the trombone really sells it:

And they were nice enough to let the car through with a passenger who needed life-saving treatment:

Letting a car through because a passenger needs to get to a radiation appointment pic.twitter.com/jCQuhbJ34N — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) September 4, 2020

But then the cops showed up to award the stupid prizes for their stupid games. . .

“You are a house n****r,” said the Black protester to the Black cop:

State patrol is here: pic.twitter.com/2IL4As2L9E — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) September 4, 2020

Then more cops showed up:

More state patrol cars have rolled up even though there are already 8 present. When asked why, officer says “because we’ve got to take care of it.” pic.twitter.com/RJEcTubtTo — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) September 4, 2020

If you recall, someone died during one of these highway protests so it’s good news they’ve put an end to it:

Press has been asked not to be on freeway (only on the off ramp) and not to interview anyone patrol sends off the freeway for safety — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) September 4, 2020

More prizes!

Some of the chaos from when state patrol arrested protesters. Erica was riding as a passenger with me and was told she was free to go until a different officer said she was “obstructing” pic.twitter.com/qehGiMtnmi — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) September 4, 2020

According to authorities, 9 people were arrested:

UPDATE: Nine protesters arrested on I-5 after blocking southbound lanes in Seattle; expect delays WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/XREi9kBfvp — Q13 FOX Seattle (@Q13FOX) September 4, 2020

Good.

***