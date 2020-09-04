President Trump just announced at a news conference on Friday that he’s awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to legendary Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz:

Holtz was in attendance for the announcement:

Trending

Holtz spoke in support of the president at the RNC last week:

And he took a little heat for saying Joe Biden was “Catholic in name only”:

Well earned, coach!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Lou HoltzMedal of Freedom