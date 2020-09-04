GOOD: CNN is *FINALLY* policing chyrons.

BAD: Not their own.

Here’s the latest from CNN’s Oliver Darcy who is taking issue with multiple chyrons on Fox News related to Jennifer Griffin’s reporting that allegedly confirmed parts of The Atlantic story:

pretty weird chyron for a story your own outlet has confirmed key details of pic.twitter.com/xolRIZsQTH — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 4, 2020

First up, quotation marks — how do they work?

Anyone want to explain to Oliver how quotation marks work? https://t.co/m4vXIyc43y — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 4, 2020

And spare us any anger over chyrons Mr. “Fiery But Peaceful”:

Also, no one from CNN, the home of Fiery But Peaceful, should comment on chyrons — Ellie Bufkin (@ellie_bufkin) September 4, 2020

Darcy, however, wasn’t done:

this is the strongest chyron Fox has run and it doesn't do @JenGriffinFNC's reporting justice. what info does "COMMANDER IN CHIEF" relay to viewers? how are viewers supposed to know what the vietnam quote is? pic.twitter.com/Wa2Znd0BQN — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 4, 2020

This guy is unbelievable. There’s nothing wrong with this as Fox News has reporters contradicting each other:

After presenting the denials of The Atlantic story, and then @JenGriffinFNC's reporting, @BretBaier says, "Thought we we lay all of that out for you at home to make a decision." — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 4, 2020

He mad:

Just remarkable that after Fox's own reporter *CONFIRMS* key details of The Atlantic's report, this is the headline on the network's website. pic.twitter.com/uiPEOegrwl — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 4, 2020

More criticism of Baier:

Fox now running this chyron. C'mon @BretBaier, you're supposed to be a newsman! Your own outlet has confirmed key details of the report! pic.twitter.com/OAN9hYhoic — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 4, 2020

And, boy, can you believe Fox News is trying to discredit this whole story by *checks notes* putting Pete Buttigieg on the air?

Have you ever seen an outlet work so hard to undermine / discredit its own reporting? pic.twitter.com/8WkQqV4PtT — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 4, 2020

Honest question: What does he think about any of the CNN chyrons we’ve criticized?

another chyron from the 7pm hour — worth noting that this is purportedly one of Fox's hard-hitting "straight news" shows, not opinion programming pic.twitter.com/18Ukpa5ZMq — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 4, 2020

This is how the cable-news game is played and HE KNOWS IT:

Fox anchor @JonScottTV allows Trump comms director @TimMurtaugh on the show to attack the reporting as "fake" without once pushing back and noting that Fox has *confirmed* some of the very reporting he's bashing — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 4, 2020

***

Related: