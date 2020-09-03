Rep. Thomass Massie and Sen. Rand Paul are calling out the CDC (and the Trump administration although they don’t specify that) for the new edict putting a moratorium on evictions until the end of the year purportedly to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Rep. Massie called it “an emasculation of every legislator in this country – state and federal”:

And Sen. Paul tweeted that the “CDC does not have the authority to do this. It’s dangerous precedent and bad policy”:

If only the two of them knew someone who could put an end to the CDC acting with “ZERO authority to carry out this blatant disregard for private property”:

As we told you earlier, one issue not even being discussed is how landlords are supposed to pay their property taxes when there’s no income coming in:

Eventually, Congress is going to have to come up with some money for this, right?

To be continued. . .

