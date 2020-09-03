In this long thread (continued here) the Democratic Socialists of America is endorsing the Trump administration’s plan to use the CDC to halt evictions across America:

The CDC has announced a new, nationwide moratorium on evictions lasting from now until the end of December. This thread will cover the details, and then some actions that DSA locals can take to ensure it is effective and that tenants are not forced out of their homes regardless.

Welcome to #MAGA:

Cool, cool. The DSA promoting the Trump admin program on evictions.

Welcome to #maga https://t.co/nyXTzHO1bW — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 2, 2020

But they’re making it clear this is a transactional relationship with the “racist Trump administration”:

DSA will use any tool that will stop tenants being thrown out of their homes. The racist Trump Administration has failed tenants time and time again, but the CDC has now issued an order that will be useful for many of the 40 million tenants at risk of homelessness. We'll use it. — DSA Housing Justice Commission 🌹🌆 (@dsa_housing) September 2, 2020

And no wonder the socialists like the plan. It’s more generous than what Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing in California:

Another sign that Trump is gonna win 2020. Even in California, Newsom signed eviction moratorium that only kicks in if renter pays 25% of the rent. https://t.co/m8TENLR2Ia — Yasha Levine (@yashalevine) September 2, 2020

David Harsanyi of NRO called the plan “state-sanctioned theft,” which also may be a reason why the DSA likes it:

Trump administration with another Obama-esque decree.https://t.co/Y1z0w0K3WF — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 2, 2020

Exit question: Can someone please answer how landlords are supposed to stay current on their taxes if the government just uses a pen to wipe out rent income?

The CDC issued an eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing relief to renters, but Chicago area landlords are still concerned about being able to pay the taxes and fees they owe without getting any payment from tenants.​ https://t.co/rB0nRvlOjD — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) September 3, 2020

***