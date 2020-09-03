In this long thread (continued here) the Democratic Socialists of America is endorsing the Trump administration’s plan to use the CDC to halt evictions across America:
The CDC has announced a new, nationwide moratorium on evictions lasting from now until the end of December. This thread will cover the details, and then some actions that DSA locals can take to ensure it is effective and that tenants are not forced out of their homes regardless.
— DSA Housing Justice Commission 🌹🌆 (@dsa_housing) September 1, 2020