In this long thread (continued here) the Democratic Socialists of America is endorsing the Trump administration’s plan to use the CDC to halt evictions across America:

Welcome to #MAGA:

But they’re making it clear this is a transactional relationship with the “racist Trump administration”:

And no wonder the socialists like the plan. It’s more generous than what Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing in California:

David Harsanyi of NRO called the plan “state-sanctioned theft,” which also may be a reason why the DSA likes it:

Exit question: Can someone please answer how landlords are supposed to stay current on their taxes if the government just uses a pen to wipe out rent income?

