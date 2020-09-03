Remember this tweet from Josh Campbell we told you about where he reported from Portland, Ore. about how peachy things are in the city while enjoying a breakfast burrito? You see, if he doesn’t see something happening right at this minute, everything is fine. ICYMI, here it is again:

Good morning from wonderful Portland, where the city is not under siege and buildings are not burning to the ground. I also ate my breakfast burrito outside today and so far haven’t been attacked by shadowy gangs of Antifa commandos. pic.twitter.com/shG39nVRnS — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 1, 2020

Well, he’s back, and now he wants you to know that things aren’t so great in every part of America and that maybe we need to widen our perspective when looking at the world:

One of the most important pieces of journalism all year — @KyungLahCNN with the stories of those being evicted and losing their livelihood every day due to the economic stresses of Covid-19. America is in crisis. Don't look away. pic.twitter.com/IuBsW5sMm1 — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 3, 2020

What, CNN is not going with “Mostly-Solvent Homeowners”?

Over 10% of Americans are facing eviction. Ten. Percent. And it’s going to get worse because there will be massive ripple effects. https://t.co/YieUaqQuZN — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) September 3, 2020

Their rules:

Sorry Josh, where I ate my breakfast burrito this morning I didn't see anyone getting evicted so it must not be true. Your rules. https://t.co/8QgjmSDjbW — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) September 3, 2020

As for the eviction crisis, President Trump has acted. If it’s constitutional or not remains to be seen:

Rand Paul and Thomas Massie call out the CDC over new edict on evictions https://t.co/AmcPBBeoRe — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 3, 2020

