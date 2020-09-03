Remember this tweet from Josh Campbell we told you about where he reported from Portland, Ore. about how peachy things are in the city while enjoying a breakfast burrito? You see, if he doesn’t see something happening right at this minute, everything is fine. ICYMI, here it is again:

Well, he’s back, and now he wants you to know that things aren’t so great in every part of America and that maybe we need to widen our perspective when looking at the world:

Trending

What, CNN is not going with “Mostly-Solvent Homeowners”?

Their rules:

As for the eviction crisis, President Trump has acted. If it’s constitutional or not remains to be seen:

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antifaCNNevictionportland