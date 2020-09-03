Boom goes the proverbial dynamite as Rasmussen now has the race in Pennsylvanian tied 46%-46%:

PENNSYLVANIA

Trump 46%

Biden 46%@Rasmussen_Poll, LV, 8/25-27 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) September 3, 2020

Rasmussen sees Black voters abandoning Joe Biden:

Dead heat: Trump erases Biden’s 8-point lead in Pennsylvania as blacks abandon Democrat https://t.co/RVkyrkadRd — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 3, 2020

And yesterday, Frank Luntz scoled polling experts “who insist the race isn’t tightening”:

And still, there are polling experts out there who insist the race isn’t tightening. pic.twitter.com/3SA8dHJO59 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 2, 2020

Oh, it’s tightening:

The 2020 race is tightening. After the conventions, Trump is now within the margin of error in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/J8MjlGyOWn — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 2, 2020

Keep your eyes on Minnesota which Hillary one is a squeaker in 2016:

“Trump’s campaign plans to spend $14 million in Minnesota between now and Election Day. Democrats in Minnesota have tracked a steady erosion in popular support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement and police overhauls since the early summer.”https://t.co/fbZCLJWemL — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 2, 2020

It’s going to be tough for Biden, in any event:

A good note to include in all 2020 projections. 💯 https://t.co/aMDIqo8QNW — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 2, 2020

But other indications from 2016 suggest President Trump has some work to do on the trust gap:

Strong parallels to 2016 – albeit not in the way some people might want. 👉🏻 https://t.co/kCRPsvqRHo https://t.co/BW0qqtHR6V — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 2, 2020

Luntz’s advice for both candidates is to focus on what life will be like in 2021, not what’s just happened:

“The public is already in the mindset: What will life be like in 2021?” @FrankLuntz says. “The candidate that captures that essence of the near future is the candidate who wins.” https://t.co/VPRRzQdzDq pic.twitter.com/n3x4lipD5V — CNBC Politics (@CNBCPolitics) September 2, 2020

***