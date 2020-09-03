Boom goes the proverbial dynamite as Rasmussen now has the race in Pennsylvanian tied 46%-46%:

Rasmussen sees Black voters abandoning Joe Biden:

And yesterday, Frank Luntz scoled polling experts “who insist the race isn’t tightening”:

Oh, it’s tightening:

Keep your eyes on Minnesota which Hillary one is a squeaker in 2016:

It’s going to be tough for Biden, in any event:

But other indications from 2016 suggest President Trump has some work to do on the trust gap:

Luntz’s advice for both candidates is to focus on what life will be like in 2021, not what’s just happened:

***

 

