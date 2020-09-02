In July, Monmouth had the race in Pennsylvania as Joe Biden 53%, Donald Trump 40%:

But the latest poll shows the 13-point lead is now gone and President Trump is within the margin of error:

So, was the July poll just really, really bad or the race has tightened this much?

Biden leads under different scenarios, but these are also within the margin of error:

And Joe Biden’s favorability isn’t that much better than the president’s:

