Former NFL star and current Fox Sports host Marcellus Wiley called out NBA stars who “had social messaging on their shirts” but when it comes to election day, they don’t vote:

“The one greatest contribution we have to this political system is that vote.” Watch:

He answered a critic who asked, “how does voting stop unarmed black people from getting killed by cops?”

Wiley answered with, “If you’ve ever voted you would know that you vote for much more than just President” and “since you’re paying attention you know that there is no magic legislation or deterrent that will eradicate this or all types of evil, unfortunately”:

Wiley then compared this message to taking the “red pill” from “The Matrix” and thus revealing the unpleasant reality rather than the “blue pill” where people choose to live in ignorance:

Voting, it matters:

