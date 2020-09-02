Libs gave President Trump the nickname “Strokeahontas” overnight, a combination of “stroke” and “Pocahontas”, his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren:
Been off-line for a few hours.
Hop back on and #Strokeahontas is trending…. pic.twitter.com/Lgs5icWi0X
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 2, 2020
It’s now trending on Twitter:
And oh my, #Strokeahontas is trending.
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) September 2, 2020
Funny how Jack lets that happen:
Astounding how they ignore #DementiaJoe but trend #Strokeahontas.
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 1, 2020
This is who they are:
#Strokeahontas https://t.co/FLNYoRp4Qq
— John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) September 2, 2020
Good job, libs:
Staaaaaaaaaap! He went to #Kenosha to start a #RaceWar and this is your response? #Strokeahontas??? #WTF https://t.co/np1hwQ2pOk
— Maysoon (@maysoonzayid) September 1, 2020
They’ve found a way to offend both Native Americans and stroke survivors at the same time:
Yeah. #Strokeahontas is NOT funny. Racist and insensitive to the native community and her own history. That is all.
Goodnight.
— Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) September 2, 2020
Well, *they* think it’s funny:
#Strokeahontas is trending and it’s not even funny. https://t.co/h6RNYwDXTC
— Dr.Debbie Almontaser (@DebbiAlmontaser) September 2, 2020
They really do:
Might be one of the funniest hashtags ever😂 #Strokeahontas
— Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) September 2, 2020
But they don’t care:
I don’t care if this is an epithet for @realDonaldTrump; do you realize using and promoting the term #Strokeahontas is no better than him calling @ewarren Pocahontas or anyone else using a Native American name portmanteau in a negative way?
— Michael B Puskar, MD PPC (x-Pres 2020) (@mbpuskar) September 2, 2020
We expect this to be another story today as President Trump gave a slightly different reason for his visit to Walter Reade than what the White House has said in the past:
You — and your White House aides — said at the time it was to START your annual physical https://t.co/TR3Pp3t340
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 2, 2020
Sigh:
Ruh roh. Trump’s “I didn’t have a stroke” lie is unraveling. #Strokeahontas https://t.co/DLMS8eKFvf
— John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️🌈 (@aravosis) September 2, 2020
***