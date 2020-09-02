It’s come to this. . .

Black Lives Matters protesters defaced the wall outside of Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion in Memphis:

Elvis Presley's Graceland vandalized with 'Black Lives Matter' graffiti https://t.co/dFalStiEYl pic.twitter.com/Ln9srXvK2p — New York Post (@nypost) September 1, 2020

You see, it was justified because something something something:

Graceland is an expensive, for-profit institution that fleeces tourists while giving nothing back to the black communities it sits in the middle of. It is a symbol of everything this city gets wrong abt economic development and activists are smart to use it to promote their cause https://t.co/tEsNTa87kt — ᕳ Essa Dee ᕲ (@Essa_Dee) September 1, 2020

Helluva way to promote a cause:

I’m sorry but this is wrong, Elvis fans have been going to Graceland for years, writing messages to him or for him, Elvis was a massive reason why black and whites can mix, if you don’t know that you don’t know your history, this is just stupid. https://t.co/OWvUer9vqf — Liam (@Aloharian97) September 1, 2020

Awful:

The iconic entrance to Graceland in Memphis was vandalized with spray paint this morning, with phrases like "Black Lives Matter," "Defund the Police," "Abolish ICE," and "Save Our Children." https://t.co/KgzxwAsD8n pic.twitter.com/TZMVsYeWyd — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) September 1, 2020

Cleanup is underway:

Crews are cleaning up after someone spray painted the walls of Graceland with messages like “Defund MPD” “Arrest Breonna Taylor’s murderers” and “BLM” and more. I’ll give you a live look on @FOX13Memphis midday. pic.twitter.com/iggrafPLb8 — Shelia O'Connor FOX13 (@SheliaOConnor) September 1, 2020

This is so sad and upsetting😔

Memphis landmarks Graceland, Levitt Shell hit with 'Defund the Police' graffiti https://t.co/QhpnwVNNM0 via @memphisnews — Beata75 (@Beata753) September 1, 2020

***