In a Sunday night news conference, Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn said the team is battling COVID-19 issues after 9 players tested positive last week:
Malzahn: Nine positive tests last week
— #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) August 31, 2020
Players have to sit out at least 17 days after a positive test:
Auburn's protocol requires at least 17 days before a player can return from a positive COVID-19 test. Ten-day quarantine, plus another seven days before being fully cleared.
— Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) August 31, 2020
And the team is without 16 total players for practice this week:
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn says they will be without 16 players at practice this week due to COVID19 testing
— #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) August 31, 2020
He didn’t get specific, but said the cases are among two position groups:
Gus Malzahn said he doesn't want to get into specifics, but he said Auburn had two position groups that hit hard enough by COVID-19 test results that he did not feel comfortable practicing.
— Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) August 31, 2020
He also said “there’s not one event” as the cause of the outbreak:
Gus Malzahn said "there's not one event" that caused the outbreak of COVID-19 cases last week.
"It's combination" of students being back on campus and players who were off campus around a roommate's girlfriend, etc.
"Before students came back, we were in a super spot."
— Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) August 31, 2020
The team only practiced once last week:
Auburn practiced just one time last week, so Gus Malzahn said his goal for this week is to practice.
— David Paschall (@DavidSPaschall) August 31, 2020
And they haven’t practiced at all since Tuesday:
some context here, in case you didn't see it
Auburn hasn't practiced since last Tuesday due to nine positive COVID-19 tests
— Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) August 31, 2020
Goals for the week? “To practice”:
Goals for practice this week?
Auburn HC Gus Malzahn: "To practice."
— Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) August 31, 2020
