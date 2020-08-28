Actor Chadwich Boseman, best known as T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” has passed away at age 43 after a 4-year fight with colon cancer:
BREAKING: Chadwick Boseman known for many roles, including Marvel's 'Black Panther', has died following a 4-year fight with colon cancer. pic.twitter.com/2dkeVzQ7Ap
Absolutely tragic:
— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) August 29, 2020
Boseman reportedly died in his home in Los Angeles with “his wife and family by his side”:
Statement from Chadwick Boseman’s family:
From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods and more … all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”https://t.co/5cTNMuu44B pic.twitter.com/bpN0JYY38D
Along with his role in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” Boseman starred as Jackie Robinson in “42.” Today is Jackie Robinson day:
Chadwick Boseman, who played Jackie Robinson in “42,” has died at the age of 42 on Jackie Robinson Day.
What an awful loss for this world. pic.twitter.com/8yNYJDvZbF
“He filmed all these movies while battling colon cancer”:
Chadwick Boseman might have been an actual superhero. He filmed all these movies while battling colon cancer
“Truly a huge loss”:
the amount of work Chadwick Boseman put in while battling cancer is unparalleled. to make the kind of impact he had through Black Panther makes this truly a huge loss for the culture and world. https://t.co/5bFsdeaaLx
Rest in peace.
