Help is on the way, Lousiana:

Heading to Port Arthur and there’s a line of dozens of first places responders heading east on I-10 DPS, UT Health EMS, Fort Bend County, Hopkins Co., Harris Co. and more. Even spotted Dallas. Help is on the way y’all! 🙌🏽 #HurricaneLaura2020 #laura #abc13 @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/T1YmKLGTt0 — Roxie Bustamante (@RoxieAbc13) August 27, 2020

It’s getting a little dusty in here. . .

Here’s a better shot of the line of first responders. It has to be 100 or more, we can’t even see the beginning of the line. Truly remarkable and always thank you, thank you, thank you to our first responders. In awe right now. #abc13 #HurricaneLaura2020 @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/OExEygBejY — Roxie Bustamante (@RoxieAbc13) August 27, 2020

Just, wow:

Pulled over so we could get a better view. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/rq9Eh0bOCt — Roxie Bustamante (@RoxieAbc13) August 27, 2020

It choked us up, too:

Oh, that choked me up! — Sharon Thomas (@Shaztwirl) August 27, 2020

“Powerful,” indeed:

Powerful — Wilkine Brutus (@wilkinebrutus) August 27, 2020

First responders from Nashville are on the way, too:

HELPING LAURA VICTIMS: Nashville first responders are headed to Louisiana to assist in the aftermath of destructive Hurricane Laura that made landfall as a Category 4 storm this morning: https://t.co/8BrsaNDLvj https://t.co/CSBZBP69lL — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) August 27, 2020

And FEMA, too:

MDTF-1 @fema Urban Search & Rescue Team @MontgomeryCoMD have bags packed, vehicle loaded & fueled up, members briefed & ready to go – the caravan of 2 tractor trailers, 2 box trucks & more than dozen passenger vans & equipment trailers will depart ~130a – safe travels https://t.co/TuLBxvaixT pic.twitter.com/2k0Y55XC4X — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 27, 2020

Ohio:

Ohio first responders head south to help Hurricane Laura aftermath in Texashttps://t.co/PUID1S5d1q pic.twitter.com/bzwKIv0Gah — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) August 27, 2020

Utah:

First responders from Utah heading to Gulf Coast to help with hurricane Laurahttps://t.co/Xv0EEY306G — ABC4 News (@abc4utah) August 27, 2020

Alabama:

Dozens of first responders from Mobile are traveling hundreds of miles away to help hurricane victims in the aftermath of Laura. https://t.co/lpJMtIAiyc — NBC 15 News (@mynbc15) August 27, 2020

America in action.

***

Related: