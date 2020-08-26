The NHC is out with a new update for Hurricane Laura and is now warning of “unsurvivable” storm surge along the Texas-Louisiana Gulf Coast:

And please don’t confuse this warning with media hype:

Right now, this warning extends from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana:

There’s now a chance the storm makes landfall as a category 4 hurricane:

It’s on the way to that now:

The storm is still scheduled to hit early this morning:

Everyone in the path of this monster, please stay safe:

