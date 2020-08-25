Libs have sent #cocaine trending nationally in response to speeches made by Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle last night at the RNC:

They’re accusing the pair of being “coked out” for their big speeches:

The weirdest part of @GOPconvention tonight – #cocaine is trending because Don Jr. looked coked out of his mind & Guilfoyle was yelling into a microphone in an empty room … and their speeches were taped. Do another take! Dab Jr's tears and tell Kim to tone it down 13 notches! https://t.co/sVTzyw2PHn — Dana Nuccitelli (@dana1981) August 25, 2020

Classy, as always!

Perhaps time to lay off the #cocaine or #adderall or both — ingrid hoffmann (@IngridHoffmann) August 25, 2020

Well, every lib maybe:

Donald Trump Jr gives utterly deranged convention speech, and everyone accuses him of being on #cocaine https://t.co/0kUYVGuiAZ — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 25, 2020

“A new low”:

The Democrats have #cocaine trending. They are stepping to a new low to accuse Don JR of doing it before RNC convention started. — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) August 25, 2020

But since we’re on the subject of cocaine abuse. . .

Later, #HunterBiden joined the Navy Reserves in a curious deal because he was too old and brought no vital skills. This didn't last long, as he was booted out in 2014 for failing a test for cocaine use. — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) August 21, 2020

Maybe #cocaine is trending because they finally found Hunter’s pipe?

Police report: Cocaine pipe found in Hunter Biden’s rental car in 2016 https://t.co/W5yXW1L05J — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 19, 2019

We’ll be happy to remind them:

The people who flapped their fins like trained seals for a party that had a guy booted from the Navy for crack speak at their convention is trying to make #cocaine happen for the RNC? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 25, 2020

And don’t forget Joe’s missing grandchild!

Speaking of cocaine and being coked, Joe Biden's son Hunter is famous for that. That and not paying child support. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 25, 2020

***