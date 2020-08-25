The latest on Hurricane Laura now project the storm to intensify to a major — Category 3 or higher — storm before it makes landfall in roughly the next 48 hours:

The latest track via the National Hurricane Center:

Take this one seriously, experts warn:

The latest modeling is not very good news for Houston:

“Residents need to begin implementing hurricane plans NOW”:

A storm surge of up to 11 feet is projected in the area:

Mandatory evacuations are underway:

