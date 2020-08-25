What an absolutely wonderful moment at the RNC a few minutes ago when President Trump pardoned Jon Ponder, a former bank robber turned activist who started “Hope for Prisoners,” a non-profit dedicated to helping former convicts re-enter society:

President Trump pardons Jon Ponder!#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/zpyCWjzXf6 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 26, 2020

Sorry, Joe. Elections have consequences:

By granting a pardon as a segment of the GOP Convention, Pres Trump showcases the power of the presidency, with an act of Executive Clemency @JoeBiden could not match. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 26, 2020

But to the media and liberal blue-checks, this was an unprecedented use of presidential power for political purposes:

Couldn’t agree more with what @VanJones68 just said so eloquently on @CNN. The pardon was just. The story was compelling. The exploitation of it as an event at a political convention it cheapened it. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 26, 2020

Oh, FFS! Katie Pavlich has it right:

The media's reaction to Jon Ponder's pardon is just so telling. President Trump is so good at getting these people to expose themselves. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 26, 2020

More hate and snark at President Trump’s action:

Pardons are for sale at RNC convention. Bid now and get a set of steak knives. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 26, 2020

I’m going to go out on a limb and say no president has ever used his pardon power during a partisan political convention. Until now. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) August 26, 2020

Trump is going to need a pardon for signing a pardon in the middle of a political convention. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) August 26, 2020

President Trump is awarding a pardon as a political prop during the Republican National Convention — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) August 26, 2020

Ivanka, so proud that your father a reality tv star staged his pardon during the #RNCConvention2020 to try and win more than 8 percent of the black vote. — Gary R'nel (@GaryRnel) August 26, 2020

So wait…did he issue a pardon to be timed with the RNC? So they could make a video? — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) August 26, 2020

