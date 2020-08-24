Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale called out Fox News for cutting away from the RNC:
Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable. @FoxNews
— Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 25, 2020
Others have taken notice, too:
Fox News has cut away from the Republican convention. pic.twitter.com/VauD1J2ZEN
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 25, 2020
He also cut off Charlie Kirk at the beginning of the convention:
Tucker Carlson cuts Charlie Kirk’s speech short pic.twitter.com/1lRuzQweuy
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 25, 2020
But why is Parscale watching on CNN?
Watch CSPAN.
— Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) August 25, 2020
“Thanks for the plug”:
Thx for the plug @parscale tune in! https://t.co/EyVwfhZQPZ
— Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) August 25, 2020
We’re living in bizarro world, folks:
Bizarro world: CNN was running ads during Rep. Matt Gaetz, Tucker was talking over him on Fox. The only place you could watch Gaetz from start to finish…was MSNBC.
— Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) August 25, 2020
FWIW, Fox News did the same thing for the DNC:
To be fair, they did basically the same thing for the Democrat's convention last week. https://t.co/a1PphCl2hV
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 25, 2020
***