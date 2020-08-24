Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale called out Fox News for cutting away from the RNC:

Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable. @FoxNews — Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 25, 2020

Others have taken notice, too:

Fox News has cut away from the Republican convention. pic.twitter.com/VauD1J2ZEN — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 25, 2020

He also cut off Charlie Kirk at the beginning of the convention:

Tucker Carlson cuts Charlie Kirk’s speech short pic.twitter.com/1lRuzQweuy — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 25, 2020

But why is Parscale watching on CNN?

Watch CSPAN. — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) August 25, 2020

“Thanks for the plug”:

We’re living in bizarro world, folks:

Bizarro world: CNN was running ads during Rep. Matt Gaetz, Tucker was talking over him on Fox. The only place you could watch Gaetz from start to finish…was MSNBC. — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) August 25, 2020

FWIW, Fox News did the same thing for the DNC:

To be fair, they did basically the same thing for the Democrat's convention last week. https://t.co/a1PphCl2hV — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 25, 2020

***