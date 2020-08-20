It looks like someone is getting a bounce from the Dem convention, but it’s just not the candidate libs were hoping for:

LOL:

Good job, Dems!

Here’s the latest:

On Aug. 19, Rasmussen had it 47% approve, 51% disapprove:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll sponsored by Liberty Nation for Wednesday shows that 47% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-one percent (51%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 35% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 44% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -9. (see trends)

And today it’s 51% approve, 48% disapprove:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll sponsored by Liberty Nation for Thursday shows that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-eight percent (48%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 38% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 41% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -3. (see trends)

But it’s not just Rasmussen. Check out this poll for Minnesota from the Trafalgar Group:

“It’s hard to overstate how rough the fall of Minneapolis is politically to Dems in the suburbs”:

We’re eager to see what’s happening in Wisconsin and Michigan if this holds up:

***

