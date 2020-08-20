It looks like someone is getting a bounce from the Dem convention, but it’s just not the candidate libs were hoping for:

Early Notice: Triple checked – @realDonaldTrump daily job approval % is up sharply today on exceptionally strong overnight results. — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 20, 2020

LOL:

So, we're seeing the post convention bump? 😂 — Jared (@ProcReg) August 20, 2020

Good job, Dems!

Thanks to the DNC Convention dumpster doomfest! https://t.co/Gj2Eh4wksi — Mary Loves America (@MarySmi36126717) August 20, 2020

Here’s the latest:

President Trump's approval rating bounces UP 4 points to 51% in just 24 hours. First three days of #DemConvention are going great! https://t.co/TA0lLmk5Sb — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 20, 2020

On Aug. 19, Rasmussen had it 47% approve, 51% disapprove:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll sponsored by Liberty Nation for Wednesday shows that 47% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-one percent (51%) disapprove. The latest figures include 35% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 44% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -9. (see trends)

And today it’s 51% approve, 48% disapprove:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll sponsored by Liberty Nation for Thursday shows that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-eight percent (48%) disapprove. The latest figures include 38% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 41% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -3. (see trends)

But it’s not just Rasmussen. Check out this poll for Minnesota from the Trafalgar Group:

MINNESOTA

Biden 47%

Trump 47%

Jorgensen 4%@trafalgar_group, LV, 8/15-18 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 20, 2020

“It’s hard to overstate how rough the fall of Minneapolis is politically to Dems in the suburbs”:

Been saying it for awhile now but keep an eye on MN. It’s hard to overstate how rough the fall of Minneapolis is politically to Dems in the suburbs. https://t.co/NEwzFt1lsP — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) August 20, 2020

We’re eager to see what’s happening in Wisconsin and Michigan if this holds up:

If this is true, we should expect to see similar tightening in WI, MI, If not, it’s an outlier. https://t.co/Vfkm6Z4JIG — amy walter (@amyewalter) August 20, 2020

