Journalism professor Jeff Jarvis is having a legit meltdown this morning over Trump campaign ads appearing all over the Washington Post’s website:

No, @washingtonpost , no, no NO. How dare you? Were these pieces of silver worth the price of your soul? pic.twitter.com/tTCYYEj1Dl

“Who the f*ck decided this?” he wants to know:

The Post not only sold its front page but also sold a takeover. Who the fuck decided this? I am so ashamed of you, @washingtonpost. pic.twitter.com/2zWrOOKJh5 — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) August 20, 2020

It’s “shameful,” even:

And they let Trump shit on the pages of the @washingtonpost and its journalism throughout. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/ElFDtztYxh — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) August 20, 2020

Hey, the Fake News has to eat, same as everyone else:

This bilious insult to democracy darkens The Post's home page four times. Democracy dies in darkness, indeed. pic.twitter.com/ARltGGiV7Y — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) August 20, 2020

Although it’s not entirely clear if the ad buy is as big a deal as he thinks it is:

Some people aren't seeing the ad, are you? I don't know how the targeting works. I am (for the moment) a Post subscriber. The inside ad is apparently frequency delimited; it appeared on the Kamala Harris story once and then not again, saving Trump pennies. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) August 20, 2020

***