It’s come to this. . .

Jason Hammer, co-host of the “Hammer and Nigel Show” on 93.1 WIBC in Indianapolis, posted this video of Christopher Hammer participating in his school’s “virtual fire drill” while he’s home for virtual learning:

Wait, these are common?

My son has a virtual fire drill at 11:52a today! — Joe Evans (@joeevans73) August 19, 2020

We really are doomed:

And public school around the country are wondering why parents are pulling their kids out because of this e-learning nonsense:

Defund the schools, send the ~$20k per pupil yearly allotment to parents to decide whether it’s spent on daycare, tutoring, private school, home school, public school, charter school, a mixture of all, etc. Defund the schools, defund the unions. — sandbox (@spandrasx) August 19, 2020

