LOL!

Dems, if you think you’re going to beat Cocaine Mitch in November, maybe you should question if Amy McGrath’s new campaign manager is really up to the job?

"McGrath changes campaign leadership" The McGrath campaign announced that it is bringing on Dan Kanninen as campaign manager to oversee the day-to-day operations of the campaign.https://t.co/W0pNEqKRbc pic.twitter.com/jbxQ4eLJdt — ForwardKY (@ForwardKy) August 15, 2020

The manager, Dan Kanninen, had tagged the wrong Amy McGrath in his Twitter bio (it has since been fixed):

Someone pointed out to me @AmyMcGrathKY's new campaign manager has the wrong "Amy McGrath" listed in his bio. #KYSen pic.twitter.com/cbNTuYFmAy — Philmonger (@phillipmbailey) August 18, 2020

It’s @AmyMcGrathKY. . .

Veterans have proven we can do what’s right for our country and get the mission done. pic.twitter.com/CrOs1QvlaK — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) August 16, 2020

. . . not @Amymcgrath, although, “Feck it drink time” is the kind of slogan we could support in a candidate (click on the image for the caption):

Deck chairs, meet Titanic?

I was out last week and missed the McGrath campaign shakeup. Along with bringing in Dan Kanninen, the campaign has brought in Bill Knapp to help with media (which has been Mark Nickolas' and Mark Putnam's focus). Knapp is also a Bloomberg guy. Made ads for his mayoral races. — Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) August 17, 2020

