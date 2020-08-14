President Donald Trump is right now in New York City to visit his younger brother, Robert, who is hospitalized with an unknown condition:

President Trump arriving in NYC to visit his hospitalized younger brother Robert Trump. The White House won’t say why he’s hospitalized but that he’s considered seriously ill. pic.twitter.com/J6zrKTSrFb — Alex Hogan (@AlexHoganTV) August 14, 2020

President Trump told reporters today that his brothers was having a “tough time”:

"I hope he's okay," Pres Trump said of his brother Robert who he's now going to visit in a NYC hospital. "He's having a tough time," he said of his brother's condition. After the visit, Trump returns to his NJ golf club for a meeting with the @nycpba. pic.twitter.com/aiPqCygray — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 14, 2020

Robert is currently hospitalized at New York Presbyterian in Manhattan:

Trump has arrived at New York Presbyterian to see his ailing brother, Robert. (📸 via WH Pool) pic.twitter.com/P8C7GwTkao — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) August 14, 2020

And it was reported earlier that he’s “very ill”:

NEWS – Pres Trump brother Robert hospitalized in NY sources say "very ill" POTUS expected to visit him today – @PressSec confirms @ABC adding Trump & brother have "a very good relationship" & @realDonaldTrump would provide more details soon w/ @KFaulders https://t.co/tN1IHUW2YV — John Santucci (@Santucci) August 14, 2020

And the younger Trump was reportedly in the ICU in June:

Trump is expected to travel to N.Y. to visit his sibling, sources confirmed to us and CNN. Robert Trump, 72, was in Mt. Sinai's ICU in June. Fred Trump Jr., Trump’s older brother, died from alcoholism issues at 43, which Mary Trump detailed in her book.https://t.co/t2srb5c5U7 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 14, 2020

Prayers up to Robert and the entire Trump family:

Say a Prayer for President Trump’s brother Robert 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XrqY4TLTtc — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 14, 2020

***