The National September 11 Memorial & Museum has canceled its annual “Tribue in Light” memorial over concerns workers cannot safely set up the light needed for the event because of COVID-19:

Weird. Workers — and Mayor Bill de Blasio — had no issue painting the street in front of Trump Tower despite COVID-19:

Donald Trump Jr. ripped the city over the decision:

As did Fox News’ Janice Dean:

Hopefully, they find a way to get this done:

City councilman Joe Borelli is already working on it:

And there are already plans for alternative memorials. One form the Tunnel to Towers charity:

And a second one is planned by the Sergeant’s Benevolent Association:

***

Tags: 9-11New York City