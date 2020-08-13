Firefighters are battling a large, “fast-moving” wildfire near Lake Huges, CA in an area of the Angeles National Forrest that hasn’t “caught fire since 1968”:

A fast-moving California wildfire has spread to 10,000 acres with little-to-no containment. The so-called #LakeFire is burning roughly an hour north of Los Angeles, and has ignited some areas that haven't caught fire since 1968.@jamieyuccas reports. pic.twitter.com/wcCAdZWycC — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 13, 2020

Yikes. This is going to be a bad one:

Not enough attention is being given to the major #LakeFire in California. It's only 4 hours old, and 11,000+ acres are gone. This could be a real ecological disaster for the Angeles Nat. Forest. This is an incredibly hot, climate change helped, leave-nothing-behind type inferno. pic.twitter.com/nilFeNoDfr — Edgar McGregor🌎🌴 (@edgarrmcgregor) August 13, 2020

Some homes have been destroyed:

#LakeFire has destroyed homes and cars; We’re live along Pine Canyon Rd on #TODAYinLA from 4-7am pt pic.twitter.com/rRm6D4YJmu — Mekahlo Medina (@MekahloNBCLA) August 13, 2020

Conditions on the ground were “pretty dicey,” to say the least:

Heading home for the night. #LakeFire still kicking, burning north of Pine Canyon Road now. Some of the most erratic fire behavior I’ve ever witnessed tonight, as it created its own wind and weather. Firefighters are heroes, it got pretty dicey & they kept at it! @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/WcSk7onuX1 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 13, 2020

A news crew captured this “firenado”:

#LakeFire Stunning video shows a "firenado" forming as crews race to contain the massive Lake Fire burning in Southern California. Fire officials are calling it "explosive" and expect it to grow overnight. Latest updates here: https://t.co/v9z0Zyyg6b pic.twitter.com/WlsQHIEz6E — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) August 13, 2020

Stay safe, everyone:

#LakeFire Intense wind-whipped flames send firefighters and media scrambling for safety. pic.twitter.com/uC7wXb42Mh — RMG News (@RMGNews) August 13, 2020

The fire was reported yesterday at 3:30:

The Lake Fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. near North Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest, according to Marvin Lim of the LACFD, which was battling the blaze with Angeles National Forest crews. @latimesphotos #LakeFire pic.twitter.com/lvZHqLt5uh — Francine Orr/LATimes (@francineorr) August 13, 2020

One issue right now is that because of COVID-19, people are being told to sleep in their cars at evacuation sites:

Nearly 500 homes are under evacuation orders—but many might not have a place to go. Red Cross, which normally sets up shelters, can't "because of COVID protocols," officials said People are being told to sleep in their cars at nearby high schools and animal shelters. Unreal pic.twitter.com/fRMQBU5xr9 — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) August 13, 2020

And the Red Cross is not accepting donations, again, because of the virus:

Another complicated part of compounding disasters: Red Cross is telling people not to donate items for those who might need/have lost things in the fire because of coronavirus concerns. Usually, makeshift evacuation shelters are greatly supported by donations and volunteers pic.twitter.com/xzwl6nNBWf — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) August 13, 2020

We’ll keep you posted.

