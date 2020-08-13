“Journalism,” a play in three acts. . .

ACT 1: President Trump tweets about ratings, implying that “Fox & Friends” has him to thank for their success.

Trending

ACT 2: Mediaite writes it up, calling it a “self-thanking tweet.”

ACT 3: CNN’s John Berman makes a masturbation joke in response.

This is CNN?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJohn Berman