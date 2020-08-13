Do you remember this post from a few days ago where we told you how Bay Area angel investor Jason Calcanis was looking to start a micro-school because COVID-19 had shut down his kid’s in-person learning:

If you know this teacher, refer them & we hire them, I will give you a $2k UberEats gift card

Looking for the best 4-6th grade teacher in Bay Area who wants a 1-year contract, that will beat whatever they are getting paid, to teach 2-7 students in my back yard #microschool

Anyway, we were in favor of that. But this latest idea where he wants Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to “ban bars, churches & indoor activity for hot spots”? Yeah. Not so much:

These two seem like they could solve the pandemic…. which is to say they would be willing to create a federal mandate to wear masks for six weeks, then ban bars, churches & indoor activity for hot spots pic.twitter.com/TVH2oAqyAN — [email protected] (@Jason) August 12, 2020

If these two can shut down a church, wait until he finds out what they will do to his micro-school:

They’ll shut down your pod school, too. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 12, 2020

When someone tells you who they are, believe them:

Yep. Hopefully they've changed their tune, but back in May progressives wanted to ban anything that resembled homeschoolinghttps://t.co/LGt1YqXBT9 — Andre Bergeron (@AndreInOttawa) August 13, 2020

Boy, he’s really got the pulse of swing-state voters:

Ya banning churches. That's a way to win the undecdided votes in FL,NC. — Since Inception (@InceptionInvest) August 12, 2020

***