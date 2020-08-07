Oakland A’s bench coach Ryan Christenson is under fire for making what many called a Nazi salute in a post-game celebration earlier in the week:

San Francisco Chronicle sportswriter Susan Slusser wrote that it looked like the coach was attempting to do his signature “karate chop” forearm bump and things somehow went awry:

And he realized what he did after the game:

Christenson has since apologized for it:

“I made a mistake and will not deny it,” he said in a statement released by the A’s. “My gesture unintentionally resulted in a racist and horrible salute that I do not believe in”:

And for libs trying to cancel the coach, he’s described as a “progressive”:

Yes, everyone should move on from this one:

