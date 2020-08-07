There’s a new report out from U.S. intelligence officials asserting that Russia wants Donald Trump to win the 2020 election while China and Iran are for Joe Biden:

Now, here’s what MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin tweeted out about that report:

It looks like Griffin just tweeted out the AP news alert, but it’s still bad. From the AP’s Zeke Miller:

We’re not sure what went out on the AP wire, but other accounts did get it correct:

Where’s the rest of the story?

Yes. “Interesting”:

Narrative busted:

China is a much bigger story, too:

Here’s the full AP writeup:

The White House released a statement saying, “…the United States will not tolerate foreign interference in our electoral processes and will respond to malicious foreign threats that target our democratic institutions”:

Report from the DNI here:

