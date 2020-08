Breaking news to report out of Virginia tonight as Jerry Falwell Jr. will take an indefinite leave of absence from his post as the head of Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. taking an indefinite leave of absence as president and chancellor of Liberty University.

#BREAKING: Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking an indefinite leave of absence as president and chancellor of Liberty University. pic.twitter.com/qs8MkoFpGV — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) August 7, 2020

Falwell Jr. had been under fire after Rep. Mark Walker, a vice-chairman of the House Republican Caucus, called for him to step down after a photo surfaced of Falwell Jr. on a luxury yacht:

Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling. As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor @LibertyU, I’m convinced Falwell should step down. None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and @LUPraise deserve better. — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) August 6, 2020

Prominent conservatives question Jerry Falwell Jr. vacation photo https://t.co/4MnkQKtrhR pic.twitter.com/mx0dkcJcvh — The Hill (@thehill) August 4, 2020

Falwell said in an apology this week that he was merely taking part in a costume party on a yacht. Vice chairman of the House Republican Caucus: “Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling. I’m convinced Falwell should step down." https://t.co/Hq6wGrhG0l — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) August 7, 2020

.@RepMarkWalker is live on CNN calling on Falwell to step down as president of @LibertyU “I don’t know his heart. I don’t know if there’s other things going on. . . We cannot look the other way.” — Dustin Wahl (@_DustinWahl) August 7, 2020

GOP Rep. Mark Walker is calling for Jerry Falwell Jr. to step down as president of Liberty University after posting what he calls an “appalling” photo. pic.twitter.com/6xAFM7mSIo — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 7, 2020

