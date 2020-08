SHOT. . .

MSNBC’s Joy Reid is questioning what Lousiana GOP Sen. John Kennedy was doing in Russia on July 4, 2018.

She tweeted:

“Has Senator Kennedy ever been asked in a media interview what he was doing in Russia on the Fourth of July, 2018, who he talked to, and whether he divulged any secrets to any Russian official that could jeopardise American national security?”:

Has Senator Kennedy ever been asked in a media interview what he was doing in Russia on the Fourth of July, 2018, who he talked to, and whether he divulged any secrets to any Russian official that could jeopardise American national security? https://t.co/IBQg455cHs — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 5, 2020

CHASER. . .

As a matter of fact, HE HAS BEEN ASKED THIS:

Kennedy said of the trip to Russia: “I was pretty direct that if they meddle with our election this fall, they’re going to get a double dose of those sanctions…I thought it was important for us to deliver the message that we know what they’re doing, and we don’t appreciate it.” https://t.co/AQPZcLfSFc — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 5, 2020

Do you even Google, Joy?

To be clear, Joy didn’t bother Googling something for which there’s a readily available answer, instead hinting a senator is a Russian traitor, even tho he’s on record saying he told the Russians to quit meddling & that we’d double sanctions if they didn’thttps://t.co/I1iraRlA4p https://t.co/AQPZcLfSFc — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 5, 2020

This literally took “10 seconds” to find:

Took me ten seconds to Google this. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 5, 2020

Wow, great “journalist” you got there, MSNBC.

***