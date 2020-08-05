Rep. Roger Marshall has defeated former Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach in the GOP primary for a US Senate seat in Kansas:

Rep. Roger Marshall beats Former Kansas Secy of State Kris Kobach in the GOP Senate Primary while Progressive Cori Bush defeats Rep. Lacy Clay in Missouri. Political Analyst, @Ron4VA, says these outcomes could have serious implications for November. https://t.co/KO0fhTJ0yP — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) August 5, 2020

Kobach had lost the governor’s race in 2018:

I've seen enough: Roger Marshall (R) defeats Kris Kobach (R) in the #KSSEN GOP primary. Democrats had been banking on Kobach's nomination after he blew the 2018 #KSGOV race. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 5, 2020

On the bright side, Dems burned up a pile of money trying to get Kobach elected:

The new Dem super PAC, Sunflower State, meddled in the #kssen GOP primary and dropped $4.6 million on ads in what appears to be an ultimately fruitless attempt to boost Kris Kobach and take down Roger Marshall. The group won’t have to disclose its donors until later this month — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 5, 2020

President Trump stayed out of this one:

Door is pretty obviously closed on Kobach in #KSSen, getting crushed in places he won two years ago. President didn't even need to intervene to help Roger Marshall, who's heading to clear win. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 5, 2020

And:

New – Trump on AF1 yesterday indicated to his associates he would NOT intervene in #kssen primary, per sources, despite push to get him to tilt the scales away from Kobach. Cruz noted that Marshall – a favorite of establishment – backed Kasich. w/@arogDC https://t.co/dyYosfjKY1 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 30, 2020

Good news for hoping to keep the GOP majority, but. . .

Kris Kobach lost a Senate primary in Kansas, easing GOP fears that the polarizing Trump ally would jeopardize a safe red seat in November https://t.co/2f7nlKMLml — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 5, 2020

. . .there will be parts of the base pissed at this outcome:

Kansans: Please say no to the swamp today and vote for Kris Kobach.#votekobach — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 4, 2020

