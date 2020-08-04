During his interview with Axios that aired last night, Jonathan Swan called out President Trump for focusing on the death rate per cases in the U.S. rather than the death rate per capita, which makes the U.S. look much worse when compared to countries like Germany or South Korea:
.@jonathanvswan: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc.”@realdonaldtrump: “You can’t do that.”
Swan: “Why can’t I do that?” pic.twitter.com/MStySfkV39
— Axios (@axios) August 4, 2020
