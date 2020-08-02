Here we go again. . .

A photo from Saturday of President Trump arriving at the White House after a round of golf at his club in Virginia has spawned a brand new conspiracy over how he may have gotten a bruise on his right hand:

What could have caused such a bruise? pic.twitter.com/W2DWIx4YEZ — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) August 2, 2020

There’s speculation that he got the bruise from an IV after getting treatment for an unspecified ailment at Walter Reed hospital:

Either Trump had an IV put in his hand or he is showing off his new Mikhail Gorbachev head splotch tattoo. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) August 2, 2020

Trump visits Walter Reed more than he visits Eric. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) August 2, 2020

“Getting some plasma old chap?”

Trump is trying to prove that he reads. Haven’t ever seen him carrying a stack of papers before—too lazy for that. They’re also not rumpled so, nope, not read. But look at that IV bruise on his hand. Getting some plasma old chap? Or do you have the souls of virgins injected? https://t.co/0K8X9eUgso — Stephen O’Brien (@espressi) August 2, 2020

The think the newspapers are a ruse, too:

I am not endorsing the rumor that Trump secretly went to Walter Reed yesterday. But that is clearly a big bruise on the back of his hand. Plus there's a tell: carrying a pile of newspapers? Seriously? https://t.co/60fUefmY73 And we know they lie: https://t.co/whlJbl8DGA pic.twitter.com/wH8Mbv4RO7 — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) August 2, 2020

It was also trending for a time yesterday:

There’s a “Walter Reed” trending topic on Twitter at the moment, suggesting that Trump went for another unscheduled medical visit. There doesn’t appear to be any kind of confirmation of it though from any reputable source, so I’d be suspicious right now. — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) August 2, 2020

But the only problem with this unhinged conspiracy theory is that we have photos and video of him golfing on Saturday:

While @POTUS played 18 rounds we stayed there (wearing masks and socially distanced inside). But we know @realDonaldTrump was on the golf course based on video shot with very long lenses by @NBC and @CNN who were at a different location. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 2, 2020

It’s hard to be at Walter Reade and golfing!

After 4 hours at his golf club, Pres Trump has returned to the WH. pic.twitter.com/r3QkNc8Nk1 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 1, 2020

And here’s the timeline via Voice of America’s Stever Herman:

On Saturday, the photographers did their job and here’s where it becomes a bit newsworthy. This picture was captured by Patrick Semansky of @AP) at ~14:40 EDT. pic.twitter.com/PcNmEdbE87 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 2, 2020

Note the apparent bruise on the back of the right hand of @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/omLqeZgwRy — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 2, 2020

No bruise was visible in the @Reuters photo from departure 5 hours, 20 minutes previously. pic.twitter.com/uvPe3Tsaih — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 2, 2020

The @AP photo has led to social media and web posts claiming @POTUS was taken to @WalterReedArmy and had an IV line hooked up. Based on our firsthand observations, along with those of our colleagues, this could not have occurred as we have detailed above. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 2, 2020

The @whca protective pool serves as the vigilant eyes and ears for all media and hence to objectively inform the public of the movements outside the @WhiteHouse by any @POTUS and accurately document events should anything unusual or unplanned occur. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 2, 2020

***