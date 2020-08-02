Here we go again. . .

A photo from Saturday of  President Trump arriving at the White House after a round of golf at his club in Virginia has spawned a brand new conspiracy over how he may have gotten a bruise on his right hand:

There’s speculation that he got the bruise from an IV after getting treatment for an unspecified ailment at Walter Reed hospital:

“Getting some plasma old chap?”

Trending

The think the newspapers are a ruse, too:

It was also trending for a time yesterday:

But the only problem with this unhinged conspiracy theory is that we have photos and video of him golfing on Saturday:

It’s hard to be at Walter Reade and golfing!

And here’s the timeline via Voice of America’s Stever Herman:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: TrumpVoice of AmericaWalter Reed