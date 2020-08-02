White House testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir threw ice-cold water on hydroxychloroquine as a therapeutic for coronavirus, telling Chuck Todd “there’s been 5 randomized controlled, placebo-controlled trials, that do not show any benefit to hydroxychloroquine

Hydroxychloroquine is not recommended as a treatment for Covid-19, said Adm Brett Giroir, a member of WH coronavirus task force on NBC’s Meet the Press. “There’s been 5 randomized controlled, placebo controlled trials, that do not show any benefit to hydroxychloroquine,“ he said — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 2, 2020

And “the evidence just does not show hydroxychloroquine is effective right now. We need to move on from that”:

Adm. Giroir: "Most physicians and prescribers are evidence-based and they're not influenced by whatever is on Twitter or anything else. And the evidence just does not show hydroxychloroquine is effective right now. We need to move on from that." https://t.co/jY0cMl4Igk — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 2, 2020

BRETT GIROIR: "At this point in time, there has been five randomized controlled, placebo controlled trials that do not show any benefit to hydroxychloroquine. So, at this point in time, we don’t recommend that as a treatment. There's no evidence to show that it is." pic.twitter.com/1GgTHAdu5K — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 2, 2020

On the other hand. . .

A Swiss paper updated on July 30 reaffirms that Hydroxychloroquine + zinc is effective in preventing and treating COVID-19. Can we stop politicizing this now? https://t.co/5ALDbe2Q0N — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) August 3, 2020

We haven’t seen any White House reaction to this comment yet, but the campaign did highlight a different portion of his interview where he talked up testing:

President Trump has mobilized the force of the U.S. government and private sector to FIGHT the coronavirus. “We’ve increased our testing by 32,000% … By September, we’ll have over 23 million point-of-care tests.” – Admiral Giroir, M.D. pic.twitter.com/JxAyPpfkCi — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 2, 2020

Adm. Giroir also said if we can get to “like 85% or 90% individuals wearing a mask and avoiding crowds” that “give you the same outcome as a complete shutdown”:

"We have to have like 85% or 90% individuals wearing a mask and avoiding crowds," says Giroir on MTP. That "gives you the same outcome as a complete shutdown." But when asked about a federal mask mandate, he says "there's a debate" as to "whether people will rebel against that." — Will Saletan (@saletan) August 2, 2020

