Actress Charlize Theron recreated her iconic haircut as “Furiosa” in the 2015 film “Mad Max: Fury Road” ahead of a charity drive-in screening tonight in Los Angeles. Check it out:

Proceeds from the event benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which “champions young people living in Africa by investing in organizations that prioritize and advance the health, education, and community support of these youth”:

Now that you’ve got the haircut, make a sequel, please:

