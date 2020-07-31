Actress Charlize Theron recreated her iconic haircut as “Furiosa” in the 2015 film “Mad Max: Fury Road” ahead of a charity drive-in screening tonight in Los Angeles. Check it out:

In honor of our @CTAOP drive-in screening of #MadMaxFuryRoad tonight, throwing it back to the point of no return with creating Furiosa. A huge thank you to @TheGroveLA and @ChadHudsonEvent for making tonight happen! So excited to see this movie on the big screen again 🚘🍿🎥 pic.twitter.com/tIZzRw64Gv — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) July 31, 2020

Proceeds from the event benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which “champions young people living in Africa by investing in organizations that prioritize and advance the health, education, and community support of these youth”:

.@CharlizeAfrica is hosting a drive-in screening of Mad Max on 7/31 on top of the parking structure of the Grove. Benefits @CTAOP…See you there.

https://t.co/hnSlBquhzY via @variety — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) July 22, 2020

Now that you’ve got the haircut, make a sequel, please:

***