President Donald Trump RIPPED into Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer as Congress headed into the weekend without a deal on another round of coronavirus stimulus money, including an extension of the $600/week in extra unemployment benefits:
Pelosi & Schumer have no interest in making a deal that is good for our Country and our People. All they want is a trillion dollars, and much more, for their Radical Left Governed States, most of which are doing very badly. It is called a BAILOUT for many years of bad Dem Mgmt!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2020
Tags: