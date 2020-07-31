President Donald Trump RIPPED into Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer as Congress headed into the weekend without a deal on another round of coronavirus stimulus money, including an extension of the $600/week in extra unemployment benefits:

Pelosi & Schumer have no interest in making a deal that is good for our Country and our People. All they want is a trillion dollars, and much more, for their Radical Left Governed States, most of which are doing very badly. It is called a BAILOUT for many years of bad Dem Mgmt!

President Trump called them out for asking for a trillion dollars for states while blocking an extension of the unemployment money while negotiations continued:

Pelosi & Schumer blocked desperately needed unemployment payments, which is so terrible, especially since they fully understand that it was not the workers fault that they are unemployed, it’s the fault of China! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2020

Very disappointed in @SenSchumer for blocking the temporary extension of the $600 unemployment benefits. The Do Nothing Democrats are more interested in playing politics than in helping our deserving people. DRAIN THE SWAMP ON NOVEMBER 3RD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2020

The Democrats are holding back the $1,200 to $3,400 (family of four) checks that were ready to be sent out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2020

According to Mark Meadows, Dems never even offered up a counter proposal:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Senate Republicans don’t have the votes to pass any of the relief proposals they offered, while White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says Democrats never even attempted to counter the GOP offers https://t.co/nBaZmiU3B1 — Roll Call (@rollcall) July 31, 2020

But the White House has been less than consistent on what they’d accept in a final deal:

Yesterday — meaning the day before the one we are currently in — the White House backed a standalone, week-long enhanced UI extension without liability protections They publicly backed that bill. Said Trump was for it. So this is really getting wild https://t.co/47aXVxzgIs — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 31, 2020

FACT CHECK: Pelosi passed a six-month extension of the $600/week payment in the House. Senate Republicans oppose that idea and offered one yesterday to cut it to $200/week or 66% of wages, which Schumer blocked while calling for passage of the House bill. pic.twitter.com/6uiUVNqtB2 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 31, 2020

Trump's position on jobless aid has zigzagged. On 7/1 he told Fox Biz the $600 payment was a "disincentive to work." On 7/29 he told reporters the Dem-backed figure isn't "high enough." Yesterday I asked Cos Meadows about this; he said DJT favors McSally's 1-week $600 extension. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 31, 2020

And even if the extension passed, the states might have trouble implementing it:

the White House floated the idea of a one-week extension of the $600 unemployment benefit — something that would take some state workforce agencies multiple weeks to do https://t.co/fobYd9P5QG — Arthur Delaney (@ArthurDelaneyHP) July 31, 2020

Talks, however, will resume tomorrow:

President is engaging as talks set to resume tomorrow AM on covid relief https://t.co/iE0AcyNzVH — Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) July 31, 2020

