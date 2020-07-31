Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just declared a state of emergency for counties in the path of Hurricane Isaias as the latest track from the National Hurricane Center puts much of the East Coast at risk.

“For those living on the East Coast, prepare now. Have 7 days of food, water, medicine & other supplies in case you lose power”:

If this track holds up, the storm will hit late Saturday, early Sunday morning:

A storm surge warning has been issued from North Miami Beach to Ponta Vedra Beach up north:

They’re warning of heavy rains in Florida and later into the Carolinas:

Estimated wind arrival times here:

