Bill Clinton’s spokesman is denying the former president ever visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island after newly unsealed documents revealed that he was seen there with “two young girls”:
WIRE: Bill Clinton never visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, says spokesperson Angel Ureña
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) July 31, 2020
That accusation was made by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in 2011:
Bill Clinton went to Jeffrey Epstein's island with 2 "young girls," Virginia Giuffre says https://t.co/Cka3snthoM
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 31, 2020
From Clinton’s spox, Angel Ureña:
The story keeps changing, the facts don’t. President Clinton has never been to the island. https://t.co/XHVgyyI9Px
— Angel Ureña (@angelurena) July 31, 2020
Well, it’s a good thing President Clinton has never, ever lied about something like this before, right?
LOL at people who think Bill Clinton’s denial means a thing.
— Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 31, 2020
Sorry, Bill, but we don’t trust you:
NEW: Docs show Epstein & Maxwell accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleged she witnessed Bill Clinton on Epstein's island (he denies). Worth noting Clinton still misleads about # of trips he took on Epstein jet & won't answer @DCExaminer's questions on it.https://t.co/GBacfbHwcT
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 31, 2020
***
Related:
Dershowitz, Clinton, Prince Andrew … OH MY! Techno Fog breaks down the Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein) docs in DAMNING thread https://t.co/xcXL71RKjV
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 31, 2020
THERE it is! Washington Post quickly pivots to Trump after Bill Clinton’s name appears in bombshell Epstein documents https://t.co/noZUodzyop
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 31, 2020