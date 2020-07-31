Bill Clinton’s spokesman is denying the former president ever visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island after newly unsealed documents revealed that he was seen there with “two young girls”:

WIRE: Bill Clinton never visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, says spokesperson Angel Ureña — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) July 31, 2020

That accusation was made by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in 2011:

Bill Clinton went to Jeffrey Epstein's island with 2 "young girls," Virginia Giuffre says https://t.co/Cka3snthoM — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 31, 2020

From Clinton’s spox, Angel Ureña:

The story keeps changing, the facts don’t. President Clinton has never been to the island. https://t.co/XHVgyyI9Px — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) July 31, 2020

Well, it’s a good thing President Clinton has never, ever lied about something like this before, right?

LOL at people who think Bill Clinton’s denial means a thing. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 31, 2020

Sorry, Bill, but we don’t trust you:

NEW: Docs show Epstein & Maxwell accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleged she witnessed Bill Clinton on Epstein's island (he denies). Worth noting Clinton still misleads about # of trips he took on Epstein jet & won't answer @DCExaminer's questions on it.https://t.co/GBacfbHwcT — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 31, 2020

***

