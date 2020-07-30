It looks like the feds in Portland have a new weapon to counter the rioters. Have a look:

And then they came out seemingly unprovoked and gassed everyone with this new tool that looks like a leaf blower that pushes gas.#FedsOutOfPortland pic.twitter.com/9xbaDMde7U — John #PortlandProtest (@Johnnthelefty) July 30, 2020

Feds vs. leaf blowers: Choose your fighter!

Law enforcement used device to spray tear gas at Portland protest. Protester used leaf blower to disperse gas. pic.twitter.com/InR7HyoCc8 — Portland State Vanguard (@psuvanguard) July 30, 2020

According to Twitter sleuths, that’s a White Fog industrial fogger:

Portland arms race:

Cs/cr gas now in solution dispensed via fogger:

•penetrates skin

•masks ineffectual

•leaves no canisters behind Counter: HK protesters used plastic wrap pic.twitter.com/JCyaPHVY56 — VBL (@VlanciPictures) July 30, 2020

A new “arms race”?

And, apparently, it is new to Portland:

It's a tear gas fogger, not new, but new to pdx — NimblyBimblySkaterKid (@Nimbly_Sk8r) July 30, 2020

Protesters also complained of these firey smoke grenades:

Well, that’s one way to keep them from picking them up and throwing them back at law enforcement:

This thing was burning HOT! pic.twitter.com/GJgEoWoq1k — Soundtrack to the End (@EndSoundtrack) July 29, 2020

***