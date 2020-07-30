It looks like the feds in Portland have a new weapon to counter the rioters. Have a look:

Feds vs. leaf blowers: Choose your fighter!

According to Twitter sleuths, that’s a White Fog industrial fogger:

Trending

A new “arms race”?

And, apparently, it is new to Portland:

Protesters also complained of these firey smoke grenades:

Well, that’s one way to keep them from picking them up and throwing them back at law enforcement:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: