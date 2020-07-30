It looks like the feds in Portland have a new weapon to counter the rioters. Have a look:
And then they came out seemingly unprovoked and gassed everyone with this new tool that looks like a leaf blower that pushes gas.#FedsOutOfPortland pic.twitter.com/9xbaDMde7U
— John #PortlandProtest (@Johnnthelefty) July 30, 2020
Feds vs. leaf blowers: Choose your fighter!
Law enforcement used device to spray tear gas at Portland protest. Protester used leaf blower to disperse gas. pic.twitter.com/InR7HyoCc8
— Portland State Vanguard (@psuvanguard) July 30, 2020
According to Twitter sleuths, that’s a White Fog industrial fogger:
Portland arms race:
Cs/cr gas now in solution dispensed via fogger:
•penetrates skin
•masks ineffectual
•leaves no canisters behind
Counter: HK protesters used plastic wrap pic.twitter.com/JCyaPHVY56
— VBL (@VlanciPictures) July 30, 2020
— 💥Robert (@CronoMage) July 30, 2020
A new “arms race”?
And, apparently, it is new to Portland:
It's a tear gas fogger, not new, but new to pdx
— NimblyBimblySkaterKid (@Nimbly_Sk8r) July 30, 2020
Protesters also complained of these firey smoke grenades:
More of the glowing black smoke grenade. Also a shot of the teargas at the end. #blacklivesmatter #protest #pdx #portland #oregon #blm #acab #PortlandProtest #PDXprotest #PortlandStong #wallofmoms #WallOfDads #PortlandMoms pic.twitter.com/L370eDx5AW
— Garrison Davis (Teargas Proof) (@hungrybowtie) July 30, 2020
Well, that’s one way to keep them from picking them up and throwing them back at law enforcement:
This thing was burning HOT! pic.twitter.com/GJgEoWoq1k
— Soundtrack to the End (@EndSoundtrack) July 29, 2020
