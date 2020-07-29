Last year, author George R.R. Martin said that if the next installment in his “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, “The Winds of Winter,” was not finished by July 29, 2020, fans could imprison him:

George R.R. Martin says if 'The Winds of Winter' isn't out by July 29, 2020, fans can imprison him (via @GRRMspeaking | https://t.co/bFduI9QJSr) pic.twitter.com/sHmIAm2jne — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 22, 2019

Sorry, George: Time’s up!

Today is a big day for George R.R. Martin 🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/6WuswvIovn — Wan Shi Tong (@Amegaxi) July 29, 2020

“WHERE IS THE BOOK GEORGE”?

We don’t go by the article, just the headline:

Lol. Reading the actual article, he has wiggle room. 😊 https://t.co/n3SXuLsZZZ — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) July 29, 2020

Time to “LOCK HIM UP!!!”:

Go get him:

***