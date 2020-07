CNN’s Chris Cuomo called out Vice President Mike Pence for “praising” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, tweeting that it was DeSantis who mishandled the pandemic:

Here we go again:

Tell us again, Fredo, which governor mishandled things?

It’s. Not. Even. Close:

Nope, no longer pretending:

You don't even pretend you're not a partisan hack, do you? I mean, everything you tweet could come from an official DNC account. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 28, 2020

He won’t. But why don’t his bosses at CNN do something?

You really need to sit this one out man https://t.co/gYTeRBkaa3 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 28, 2020

If the description fits:

Nepotistic Hack praising gov who mishandled pandemic.https://t.co/GZQmyUMmoF https://t.co/3s8ne2QwsZ — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) July 28, 2020

And, yes, this:

These are the kinds of tweets that make me hope @JaniceDean’s righteous anger at the Cuomo’s never abates. https://t.co/MajgjKwoUT — Andrea Caruso (@AndreaNRuth) July 28, 2020

It’s always about ratings in the end, isn’t it?

I think he’s doing it on purpose. Kind of like when he faked his own coronavirus quarantine. It makes for good tv. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 28, 2020

***