Sen. Lindsey Graham teased on Fox News this morning that new information will come out this week that shows the FBI lied to both the FISA court and Congress:

“They lied their a** off”:

Graham on Fox: Stay tuned. Next week, you're going to find not only did the FBI lie to the FISA court, they lied their ass off to the Congress. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 26, 2020

This is in relation to the Steele dossier:

Breaking news now @SundayFutures @FoxNews @LindseyGrahamSC potentially a 2nd criminal act by the cabal 'Not only did the FBI lie to the court about the Steele Dossier, they also lied to Congress' join us now — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) July 26, 2020

And Sen. Graham says he plans on asking former Obama officials to testify:

Sen. Graham: Obama administration officials will be called to testify before committee on Steele dossier https://t.co/D1XivVLqur @FoxNews @SundayFutures @LindseyGrahamSC — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) July 26, 2020

We’ll believe it when we see it, however:

Lindsey Graham once said he had no interest in hearing from Robert Mueller. Now, 100 days out from Election Day, both parties agree that Mueller should testify before Senate Judiciary. Here’s why that won’t be easy, and why both parties might regret it:https://t.co/jcjXGuhA2C — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 26, 2020

We’ve known the dossier was garbage for a long time now. Will Sen. Graham actually be able to show this?

NEW: Declassified FBI interview w/ Steele’s primary subsource was latest evidence the FBI knew the dossier was garbage yet kept using it for FISA. Graham says soon-to-be-released FBI notes will show FBI lied to Congress about the dossier too.@DCExaminerhttps://t.co/YvpaGZxhcv — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 26, 2020

Not only are we waiting, but so is the president:

Tick tock, Sen. Graham.

***