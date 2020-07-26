Sen. Lindsey Graham teased on Fox News this morning that new information will come out this week that shows the FBI lied to both the FISA court and Congress:

“They lied their a** off”:

This is in relation to the Steele dossier:

And Sen. Graham says he plans on asking former Obama officials to testify:

We’ll believe it when we see it, however:

We’ve known the dossier was garbage for a long time now. Will Sen. Graham actually be able to show this?

Not only are we waiting, but so is the president:

Tick tock, Sen. Graham.

