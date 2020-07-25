As we told you on Friday, blue-checks were pretty triggered by Kayleigh McEnany showing video of rioters in Portland at the press briefing:

This is a White House press briefing. pic.twitter.com/bbzQKEX6MD — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) July 24, 2020

Okay. And the issue is?

Alyssa Farah, White House Director of Strategic Communications, weighed in:

This is happening in an American city. https://t.co/IEjRh5GuEq — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) July 24, 2020

But we’re here for this reality check from Katie:

Someone has to show it:

The media won’t tell the truth about the violent left-wing rioters in Portland, but President Trump’s Administration will. https://t.co/c8iQJL8QTj — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) July 24, 2020

“Every day should be like this”:

Yep, @PressSec is focusing on the issues Americans care about. Every day should be like this. https://t.co/cpZEJf8V68 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 24, 2020

Keep it up, Kayleigh:

As it should be. This lawlessness is undermining the rule of law and the safety and security of the American people. #StandUpForAmerica https://t.co/jiRUFsKHwz — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 24, 2020

