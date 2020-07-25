As we told you on Friday, blue-checks were pretty triggered by Kayleigh McEnany showing video of rioters in Portland at the press briefing:
This is a White House press briefing. pic.twitter.com/bbzQKEX6MD
— Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) July 24, 2020
Okay. And the issue is?
I mean… and? https://t.co/iAebHoirIE
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2020
Alyssa Farah, White House Director of Strategic Communications, weighed in:
This is happening in an American city. https://t.co/IEjRh5GuEq
— Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) July 24, 2020
But we’re here for this reality check from Katie:
It’s also reality https://t.co/j8CpwZoSzh
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 24, 2020
Someone has to show it:
The media won’t tell the truth about the violent left-wing rioters in Portland, but President Trump’s Administration will. https://t.co/c8iQJL8QTj
— Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) July 24, 2020
“Every day should be like this”:
Yep, @PressSec is focusing on the issues Americans care about.
Every day should be like this. https://t.co/cpZEJf8V68
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 24, 2020
Keep it up, Kayleigh:
As it should be. This lawlessness is undermining the rule of law and the safety and security of the American people. #StandUpForAmerica https://t.co/jiRUFsKHwz
— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 24, 2020
***
Related:
ICYMI ==> Here’s Fox News’ explanation for why they cut away from WH presser when Kayleigh McEnany was showing video of Portland rioting https://t.co/cH8e9JGUBW
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 24, 2020