Well, this was anti-climactic.

The Washington Redksins will now be called, at least temporarily, the Washington Football Team:

And the mascot will be a slaveholder? What?

Here are the jerseys:

The team hopes to be entirely rid of the name in the next 50 days:

Any bets that it sticks?

Now, compare that to the other Washington team that released a new name today. . .

Get ready for the NHL’s Seattle Kraken:

Now, that’s a good name.

***

