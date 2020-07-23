Well, this was anti-climactic.

The Washington Redksins will now be called, at least temporarily, the Washington Football Team:

Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team”, pending adoption of a new name, sources tell ESPN. This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future. pic.twitter.com/sBs0Uo0ICm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

And the mascot will be a slaveholder? What?

what is the mascot going to be of the Washington Football Team George? — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 23, 2020

Here are the jerseys:

Washington will not have any change to its color scheme. It will still use burgundy and gold. The Redskins logo on the helmet will be replaced by the player’s number in gold. The Washington Football Team will debut its home uniforms in week 1 against the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/8DpC6b0Tyj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

The team hopes to be entirely rid of the name in the next 50 days:

The Washington Football Team will continue the process of retiring the Redskins name and hopes to be entirely rid of it on physical and digital spaces in the next 50 days, by the Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Eagles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

Any bets that it sticks?

They should seriously just stick with Washington Football Team https://t.co/rJvMh5lFNb — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 23, 2020

Now, compare that to the other Washington team that released a new name today. . .

Get ready for the NHL’s Seattle Kraken:

A legend from the deep awakens. Meet the Seattle Kraken → https://t.co/to5BtVVPh1 pic.twitter.com/FQfOdaiGQQ — Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

Now, that’s a good name.

***